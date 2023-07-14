Longtime game show host Pat Sajak is surprised he’s been the face of "Wheel of Fortune" for more than 40 years.

Sajak, 76, took to social media earlier this week to joke about his time on the popular game show.

An account called @Chicago_History tweeted a question that read, "If someone from 1981 suddenly woke up in 2023, what would surprise them the most?"

The beloved host responded, "That Pat Sajak was still hosting Wheel of Fortune."

Fans reacted to Sajak’s comments and praised the game show host.

"And @patsajak is still on top of his game!" one user commented.

Another fan wrote, "Great answer! I’m going to miss you!"

Other commenters appeared to diss Sajak and wrote, "Seriously, though…how hard is it to say ‘There are two Rs. Would you like to solve the puzzle?"

Since Sajak announced that the upcoming season will be his last, he has been reminiscent of his time on the game show.

Earlier this month, Sajak honored the game show's creator, Merv Griffin, on what would have been his 98th birthday.

"Merv Griffin, the creator of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ was born on this date in 1925," Sajak began on Twitter. "I owe the man so much. He absolutely defied network executives by insisting on hiring an unknown local TV weatherman to take over his show in 1981. That was me, and I’ve been grateful ever since."

Sajak took over for Chuck Woolery in 1981. Fast-forward 42 years. Sajak has decided to retire, making the announcement in June. Ryan Seacrest will be the new host starting in September 2024.

"Well, the time has come," Sajak wrote on Twitter at the time. "I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, Seacrest shared his excitement about stepping into the role.

"I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna (White) on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.

"Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

Sajak echoed Seacrest's enthusiasm and looks forward to "handing over the car keys" this upcoming year.

Meanwhile, co-host Vanna White has no plans to slow down after Sajak announced his retirement from "Wheel of Fortune."

White, 66, is reportedly in negotiations to renew her contract to continue co-hosting "Wheel of Fortune," according to People.

After being a co-host alongside Sajak for more than four decades, White requested a pay raise in her new deal.