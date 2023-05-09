"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak's daughter is getting ready to temporarily step into Vanna White's co-hosting shoes.

On Monday, Maggie Sajak took to her Instagram story to share that she is filling in for White on Wednesday's episode of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

"Warming up for Wednesday," Maggie captioned a boomerang of herself walking in front of the famous game show board.

In a second Instagram story, Maggie reshared Mayim Bialik's post announcing she will be competing against White on "Ultimate Host Night." Also competing on Wednesday night is Bialik's "Jeopardy!" co-host, Ken Jennings.

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE'S' VANNA WHITE 'DOESN'T WANT TO THINK ABOUT' THE END OF GAME SHOW WITH PAT SAJAK

All proceeds from Wednesday night's episode will be donated to charity.

In the clip, Maggie is heard saying, "I hope to make Vanna proud," with Pat chiming in, "I think I'm gonna cry."

To promote her upcoming appearance, the 29-year-old country music singer appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen Monday evening where she was behind the show's "bar."

This will not be Maggie's first appearance on "Wheel of Fortune."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

According to the game show's website, Maggie made her debut as a 1-year-old, when she joined her father on stage during an episode. She also took on White's role while White filled in for Pat for a week while he was recovering from surgeries.

Maggie has also worked for "Wheel of Fortune" as its social correspondent since 2021. She graduated from Princeton University and finished a postgraduate program at Columbia University.

"The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family," Maggie said in a statement shared to the website about her position.

"And I’m thrilled to be working with them. It’s a real privilege to be able to treat the show’s longtime viewers to a look at what goes on when the cameras aren’t rolling. Plus, I get to use the carpool lane with my father!"

A LOOK BACK AT VANNA WHITE'S 40 YEARS ON 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE': GAMES, FASHION AND 'VANNAMANIA'

However, in December, Maggie caused an uproar among fans on "Wheel of Fortune."

Viewers suggested that Sajak may be grooming his daughter Maggie to take over his hosting duties, or even replace White on the game show, and accused him of nepotism.

In September, White said that the "end is near," as Sajak hinted he is ready for one last spin, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Maggie joined Pat for the episode’s farewell message at the end of last year and discussed hosting Christmas Trivia with her father. The 76-year-old host praised his daughter, saying, "You were actually a good host!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"They are so grooming Maggie Sajak to take over for Vanna. Nepotism at its best!" one user on Reddit wrote.

Another fan expressed anger over the speculation: "The whole Maggie Sajak thing annoys me to no end. I cringe whenever they show her and her made-up "social correspondent" job."

Sajak and White have both renewed their contracts with the show through the 2023-24 season.

"Wheel of Fortune" premiered on television in 1975, and Sajak started hosting in 1981. Co-host White joined Sajak in 1982.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.