Maggie Sajak graduated from law school as she continues to work on her father's show, "Wheel of Fortune."

Pat Sajak's daughter shared the news on Instagram writing, "Let the lawyer jokes begin..."

"Thank you all for the kind words and for making me laugh with those lawyer jokes," she added in an Instagram story.

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ HOST PAT SAJAK GETS EMOTIONAL AS DAUGHTER MAGGIE SAJAK FILLS IN FOR VANNA WHITE

Maggie, 29, took over Vanna White's hosting duties in early May as she finished up law school. The country music singer has also worked as the game show's social media correspondent since 2021 while attending school.

"The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family and I’m thrilled to be working with them," Maggie said in a statement. "It’s a real privilege to be able to treat the show’s longtime viewers to a look at what goes on when the cameras aren’t rolling. Plus, I get to use the carpool lane with my father!"

Maggie graduated with an undergraduate degree from Princeton University.

According to the game show's website, Maggie made her debut as a 1-year-old, when she joined her father on stage during an episode. She also previously took on White's role while White filled in for Maggie's dad for a week when he was recovering from surgeries.

Sajak has hosted "Wheel of Fortune" since 1981.

"I was very lucky in that I always knew that I wanted to be in broadcasting," the host said in a statement on the "Wheel of Fortune" website. "My early heroes were people like Arthur Godfrey, Dave Garroway, Steve Allen and, especially, Jack Paar. They helped shape what a television personality was, paving the way for so many others."

Many have speculated that Maggie may take over for Sajak when he is ready to retire, but no plans have been announced at this time.

White hinted that the "end is near" during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September.