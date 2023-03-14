"Wheel of Fortune" has brought families together for generations.

During a recent episode of the beloved game show, a contestant touched viewers’ hearts by sharing a special moment with longtime host Pat Sajak.

"I have a note that just says ‘grandparents’ on it," Sajak revealed.

"Yes, I used to watch the show as a kid with my grandparents, my granny and my bumpa," Taylor, the "Wheel of Fortune" player, explained.

"They’re no longer with us, but I’m here as a tribute to them."

Sajak responded, "Yeah, I hear that a lot, and it’s nice to hear from you. Thanks for being here."

On the "Wheel of Fortune" social media account, the shared video was accompanied by a sweet photo of what appears to be Taylor as a child with her grandparents.

The caption read, "What are your memories watching Wheel with your family?"

"Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White shared her experience in the comments section.

"I watched the daytime version of Wheel and even wrote in to be a contestant on the show in the late 70's! It all worked out!"

Fans also penned their precious moments when watching the popular game show.

"I watch nightly with My Momma who has Alzheimer’s and we’ve been watching it together since ‘85," one fan wrote.

"I would have dinner with my parents once a week. I drive an hour each way to see them. It was always worth it. They would be so happy to see me… After dinner, we would… all sit down to watch 'Wheel of Fortune.' I always held my dad's hand," another fan wrote in the comments.

"Always love those memories. I wish I could have one more time holding my dad's hand [watching] the Wheel. I watch it every night in his memory!"

"Wheel of Fortune" premiered on television in 1975, and Sajak started hosting it in 1981. Co-host White joined Sajak in 1982.

Despite Sajak and White both renewing their contracts with the show through the 2023-24 season, the game show host of more than 40 years said the "end is near."

He hinted he’s ready for one last spin, according to "Entertainment Tonight."

"Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not going to do this for another 40 years. The end is near," the TV icon said.

"It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."