"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is the proud father of his daughter Maggie Sajak.

During an emotional moment, the longtime television host introduced Maggie, on the beloved game show as she prepares to temporarily step into Vanna White’s co-hosting shoes.

"Please welcome my daughter Maggie Sajak," Pat said, holding back tears.

"I think I’m going to cry," Pat candidly announced.

"Me, too!" his daughter responded. "I’m so happy and I have some iconic high heels to fill… I hope to make Vanna proud."

For the first time in four decades, Vanna will take a step back from turning letters and give the wheel a spin as she participates in "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Ultimate Host Night."

The popular game show switched things up as they welcomed "Jeopardy!" hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as contestants on "Wheel of Fortune." Vanna will also join the hosts in the game show switch-up.

"Things are a little different around here tonight. We’ve been on the air with our sister show ‘Jeopardy!’ right next door for decades, but this is the first time that we’ve been able to invite them to ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ to play our game," Pat explained.

Leading up to the highly anticipated episode, "Wheel of Fortune" shared a sneak peek on its social media account of Pat introducing Vanna during the game.

"Does it seem strange to see someone else at your puzzle board?" Pat asked Vanna.

"It does, it does. But Maggie, thank you so much for filling in for me," Vanna remarked.

"I know you’re going to do a great job."

All proceeds from Wednesday night's episode will be donated to charity.

On Monday, Maggie took to her Instagram story to share the news that she's filling in for Vanna.

"Warming up for Wednesday," Maggie captioned a video of herself walking in front of the famous game show board.

To promote her upcoming appearance, the 29-year-old country music singer appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen Monday evening where she was behind the show's "bar."

This will not be Maggie's first appearance on "Wheel of Fortune."

According to the game show's website, Maggie made her debut as a 1-year-old, when she joined her father on stage during an episode. She also took on Vanna's role for a week while Pat was recovering from surgeries and Vanna was filling in as host.

Maggie has worked for "Wheel of Fortune" as its social correspondent since 2021. She graduated from Princeton University and finished a postgraduate program at Columbia University.

Pat and Vanna have both renewed their contracts with the show through the 2023-24 season.

"Wheel of Fortune" premiered on television in 1975. Pat started hosting in 1981 with co-host Vanna joining him the following year.

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Ultimate Host Night" will air Wednesday, May 10 at 9/8c on ABC.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.