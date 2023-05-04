"Wheel of Fortune" fans took to social media Wednesday night to air their grievances with host Pat Sajak about his ruling against contestant Neetu Varshney on a puzzle.

Varshney, a teacher and STEM supervisor for Clark Public Schools in New Jersey, appeared to say "In a moment’s notice" during the puzzle, which was the second "Toss Up" of the night in which the letters appear one at a time and the contestants ring in to guess without spinning.

Sajak rejected her guess, and fellow contestant Jeremy Manos ended getting the $2,000 when he guessed "At a moment’s notice."

Afterward, Sajak told Varshney she "Almost got it, but it’s ‘At a moment’s notice,’" he said, emphasizing the word "at."

Manos won the game with $49,618 in cash and trips.

Varshney went home with a $1,000 consolation prize after not winning any money during the show.

"@WheelofFortune @patsajak NEETU got robbed on that puzzle solve!" one Twitter user wrote after watching the show.

Neetu deserved that puzzle win @WheelofFortune#wheeloffortune she definitely said "At a moment’s notice," another wrote.

A third complained, "I’m so glad to see other people that care— because you can absolutely see the upset in her face. It wasn’t right, it’s dismissive and a total let down by @WheelofFortune @CBS @TheVannaWhite #neetu deserves better."

A fourth protested, "Neetu got screwed!! Clean your ears, Pat!! #WheelOfFortune @WheelofFortune."

Another fan felt that Varshney had also guessed the first "Toss Up" correctly, which was "Mall of America" but sounded a bit like "Mail of America" possibly because of her accent, according to the viewer.

"@WheelofFortune You all robbed Neetu on last night's episode. She said the first two puzzles correctly but because of her accent Pat "old Man sajak" said incorrect. I watched over and over again and she had Both Mall of America & At A moment's notice correctly!"

The same person who called Sajak’s response "dismissive" agreed that Varshney’s accent contributed to her being heard incorrectly. "@WheelofFortune NEETU LEGIT SAID TWO PUZZLES CORRECTLY AND YALL TOLD HER SHE WAS WRONG. ITS HER ACCENT— BOTH PUZZLES SHE WAS CORRECT ON!!! Y’all robbed her, that ain’t right at all."

Another suggested Varshney deserves a redo episode.

"Neetu answered correctly. she has an accent @WheelofFortune she deserves another episode," the user wrote.

Sajak, who has hosted since 1981, occasionally gets flak from fans on social media over his rulings.

Fox News Digital has reached out to "Wheel of Fortune" for comment.