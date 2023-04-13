After an unlucky "Wheel of Fortune" player "fainted" on the game show, fans continued to cheer on the contestant.

On the game show’s social media accounts, video clips were shared of player Justin spinning the wheel of misfortune as he landed on the Bankrupt wedge several times.

"Come on wheel," Justin announced positively before he landed on the Bankrupt wedge twice.

"Ah, man," he shouted after the second failed attempt to win some prize money.

Although the saying goes, "third time’s the charm," it wasn’t for Justin.

The "Wheel of Fortune" recap showed Justin’s third spin landed on a "Lose a Turn" wedge.

Justin, unfortunately, landed on yet another Bankrupt wedge afterward, and during his final spin, the video showed Justin landing on – you guessed it, another Bankrupt wedge.

This caused Justin to jokingly faint behind the game show podium as luck didn't appear to be on his side.

"We’re going to ask you, and we love your acting, but now if you just spin it one more time, we won’t accept a Bankrupt, go ahead," longtime host Pat Sajak suggested.

Once Justin’s spin landed on another "Lose a Turn" wedge, Sajak shouted, "Get ready to fall again, Justin, go!"

"You want to try it again?" Sajak asked.

Once he responded "Yeah," Justin finally landed on a $650 wedge.

After his abundance of unlucky spins, fans were quick to cheer the "Wheel of Fortune" player on.

"He went home with $2000 – that’s more than I made today. And he had a lot of fun! This could be the beginning of big things for Justin. He’s definitely a fan favorite," one comment on the show's Instagram read.

Another said, "What a good sport through all that."

"He was a great player and sometimes Bankrupt and Lose A Turn can be the banes of the player’s existence during the game," one user wrote.

The "Wheel of Fortune" Instagram account had the caption, "The wheel can be mean sometimes. Too mean," with a crying emoji.

The viral video comes after a series of fan reactions to "Wheel of Fortune" moments on the beloved game show.

Last week, fans appeared outraged and disappointed after host Sajak "robbed" a contestant of a $100,000 prize.

During the shocking episode, a woman named Alexa failed to figure out the puzzle in time during the bonus round, but several viewers insisted she did guess correctly and that Sajak just didn't hear her.