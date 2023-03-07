A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant spun the wheel of misfortune as she missed out on two major prizes.

During an episode of the beloved game show, a player from Louisiana named Micki guessed the puzzle letter incorrectly, causing major disappointment among fans.

Micki was three letters away from winning not only the million-dollar wedge, but also a trip to Croatia.

Before announcing her letter, audience members are heard in the background cheering her on once the wheel landed on the Croatia wedge. Her previous spin won her a million-dollar wedge, which was displayed above the wheel.

The puzzle for the category "Thing" on the board read "A ROARING FIRE IN THE FIRE _ _ A _ E."

After longtime "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak asked what letter the contestant wanted, she nervously replied with the letter "S."

Micki appeared defeated after the buzzer sounded, signaling her guess was incorrect. The audience members were also heard groaning in the background over her letter choice.

Sajak replied, "You got the reaction, no ‘S,’ I’m sorry."

"Wheel of Fortune" fans were quick to slam the mistake on Twitter after Friday night’s episode.

"Getting angry at Wheel of Fortune. Just another Friday night," one outraged fan wrote.

Another game show fan decided to create a poll for which recent "Wheel of Fortune" player made the worst mistake during the last few episodes.

"Wheel of Fortune poll…Worse flub in recent memory…A) Fregh…B) Fireplace… I'd go B since it changed the entire game," another upset fan wrote.

A reply to that tweet read, "The fregh tropical fruit one also changed the game. It was a prize puzzle so she also missed out on a vacation."

The "Wheel of Fortune" fan was referencing the contestant who blurted out the incorrect letter during Teen Week.

The letters remaining on the puzzle board spelled out, "FRE_ H TROPICAL FRUIT," and the player chose the letter "G" instead of "S."

After the game show mishaps, "Wheel of Fortune" took to their TikTok page to share a video compilation of how many previous contestants actually won the million-dollar prize while responding to a fan.

"We’ve had 3 million dollar winners," the TikTok video caption read.

In the video post, Sajak is seen revealing the million-dollar prizes, followed by the contestants screaming for joy after learning they're taking home the massive amount of money.

The popular game show premiered on television in 1975, and Sajak started hosting it in 1981. Co-host White joined Sajak in 1982.

Despite the two hosts both renewing their contract with the show through the 2023-24 season, Sajak hinted last September that the "end is near" after being the face of the show for more than 40 years.