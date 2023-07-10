I have had the unique privilege of working with scores of heads of state from around the world. Some adversarial. Some leading our closest allies. And some just plain crazy. Each of them responsible for decisions impacting their citizens and their country’s place in the world.

Of all of these men and women, the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stood out as an authentic statesman who embodied character, conviction and resilience in the face of international and domestic pressure and criticism. He possessed clear vision; the kind great leaders must command if they are to comprehend the looming challenges facing their nation and take the reins in confronting them.

The more I interacted with Abe in public and private settings, the more I respected his ideas and clear approach of advancing the new Japan on the world stage. One year since his tragic assassination, it is worth remembering this great man and leader while dedicating ourselves anew to the work he so nobly advanced during his life.

While Shinzo Abe understood the challenge and weight of Japan’s complex history, he also believed that his country had to make amends and move on, embrace democracy and the rule of law, and unapologetically adopt a muscular policy framework as a maritime power in an increasingly dangerous neighborhood.

Despite the Chinese Communist Party’s provocations and threats, Prime Minister Abe persisted in negotiating a historic trade deal between our two nations, leaving us both on stronger footing to oppose China’s economic expansion. He made historic leaps in strengthening his nation’s military power, something he knew was essential if Japan were to have the future capacity to deter the CCP’s aggression and defend its own interests.

His personal diplomatic efforts were critical to reviving the Quad, an economic and military partnership between America, Australia, India and Japan that will only continue to grow as a crucial bulwark protecting individuals across the globe from China’s aggression. He stood up to bullies and dictators such as Xi Jinping and kept a strong watch on North Korea’s aggression in the Asia-Pacific region; indeed, he coined the term "Free and Open Indo-Pacific," an idea that underlined the Trump administration’s policies in checking China’s aggression.

Abe was a thinker who reflected on political and personal setbacks and utilized them as fuel for success. And he was a true friend of America who always took the time to meet or call me regarding matters of importance to him and his country, in order to ensure that "America understands." His death one year ago was a truly terrible loss.

We must ensure Abe’s tragic passing is not the end of his noble work, for the challenges he strove against remain. In recent years, democracies around the world have experienced a disturbing new trend of censorship, especially regarding the repression of expression, diversity of thought, and opinion.

As a former solider and officer in the U.S. Army, I served on the front lines of the Cold War and knew full well that our adversaries expected the Western world to fail. They presumed our fundamental commitment to freedom would yield division and weakness, while our commitment to free enterprise and free markets would result in stagnation rather than prosperity.

The opposite occurred; it was the Soviet Union that collapsed under the weight of its failed Marxist-Leninist dogma that embraced the evils of state-led control and crushed individual liberty. America, with the help of our allies, won the Cold War due to our innovation, dynamism and commitment to defending freedom. To paraphrase President Reagan, Abe knew that we must, collectively, make sure "we win, they lose."

Abe once told me a story about how he came to see the relationship between the USA and Japan. "Mike," he said, "you’ll recall that just 25 years ago your country saw Japan as a threat. I learned early that economics governed by rules lead nations to build, not destroy, and America would be our partner in the effort to build."

Prime Minister Abe saw the gathering storm clouds and quickly paved the way for a strong relationship between our two countries, while also championing a steadfast vision of cooperation between all nations who opposed threats to freedom. The U.S.-Japan relationship is more critical than ever and, thanks to Prime Minister Abe’s leadership, stronger than ever. It remains a vital link to ensuring the free passage of democratic principles from East to West.

As a testament to his legacy, I hope we can continue to advance the vision of liberty and strength to which Shinzo Abe devoted so much of his life. I hold his memory as every American should: with great reverence for the life he lived in service of a cause greater than himself.

