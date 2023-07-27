Your most sensitive data is online. Sure, you don’t just post your banking details and medical records just anywhere, but hackers still find them — then sell them to anyone willing to pay.

It’s not just tech geniuses getting away with this stuff, either. Sophisticated software is available for purchase or monthly subscription. Here’s how much criminals pay to target you.

Are you wondering how many times you’ve been exposed? This is the best website to check. Pro tip: Check all your email addresses.

Back in the day, news of a breach or hack was shocking and scary. Now, it happens so often that you might not think twice when you get that notification. That’s a mistake.

How often does this stuff happen?

Way more often than you’d think. In 2022, there were 1,802 reported data breaches, affecting over 422 million individuals — just under the record high in 2021.

Cybercriminals get their hands on a host of your data through hacks, leaks, physical theft, human error, phishing attacks, ransomware, and other means. That includes Social Security numbers, bank account and credit card details, health records, passwords, device info and lots more.

Companies and institutions are legally required to disclose data breaches, so if you’ve been involved, you’ll get some kind of communication informing you what was accessed (if that info is available at the time).

So, what should you do?

If you’re in the habit of ignoring data breach alerts, this list will seem like overkill — but trust me here. It’s worth taking steps to safeguard your data after you’ve been exposed. It can, and very well might, get worse if you don’t.

A little prevention goes a long way

Being smart about how you react is one thing, but it pays to be proactive, too.

Keep your tech-know going

