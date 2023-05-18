Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures around 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock and Central Washington Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&