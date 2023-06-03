A West Virginia State Police officer was killed while responding to a complaint of a shooting on Friday.

Sgt. Cory Maynard as well as two other officers initially responded to a complaint of a shooting at a home on Friday in Mingo County, West Virginia when Timothy Kennedy, 29, allegedly began firing his weapon. Maynard was shot and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Kennedy is being charged with first-degree murder.

He fled the scene after the alleged incident, triggering what turned into an hours-long manhunt which ended up postponing a graduation ceremony on Friday night, with residents in the area being told to stay inside.

Kennedy was taken into custody on Friday night in a stolen vehicle which was stopped at a law enforcement checkpoint.

He's being held without bond.

Maynard was previously awarded in 2015 by the state police after administering first aid to a man who was involved in a pursuit and crashed into his vehicle, then stabbing himself in the neck.

Benjamin Adam Baldwin, 39, was also injured during the shooting. He was taken to a local hospital and was in serious but stable condition.

A motive for the shooting is under investigation.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Republican Governor Jim Justice said that he's "absolutely heartbroken."

"The brave men and women of law enforcement, and all first responders who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, are an inspiration to us all," Justice said. "I again ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in embracing Trooper Maynard’s family, loved ones, and all of our courageous West Virginians in uniform during this incredibly difficult time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.