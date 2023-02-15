Nearly four decades after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Terra Alta, West Virginia, a man was arrested for his murder this week, the Preston County Sheriff's Office announced.

David Monroe Adams, 56, was booked into jail on Monday and charged with second-degree murder.

At the beginning of this month, the sheriff's office took a second look at the murder of 13-year-old Jerimiah "Jerry" Matthew Watkins on Nov. 12, 1985.

Watkin's was found in a shallow hole near railroad tracks with a fatal stab wound to the back.

Preston County Sheriff’s Office Captain T.N. Tichnell noted in his review of the case that Adams, who was 18 years old at the time, made a "number of inconsistent statements" about the boy's murder.

"As part of renewing the investigation, law enforcement conducted multiple interviews with Mr. Adams and he eventually confessed that an argument that started over a stolen bicycle resulted in Jerry being taken into a shed and murdered," the Preston County Sheriff's Office said this week.

Adams was living in Westover, a town about 30 miles northwest of Terra Alta, where the murder took place.

He is being held on a $1 million bond and could face additional charges as the investigation continues. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.