We are starting out the week with widespread freeze advisories as far south as the Gulf Coast.

But temperatures will begin to rebound in the coming days.

Another round of heavy rain and mountain snow will move into the West starting Tuesday.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES STILL CLEARING SNOW FROM RARE BLIZZARD

The worst of the weather will target California with high winds, the risk of flooding and feet of higher-elevation snow.

NEW EVACUATIONS ORDERED NEAR CALIFORNIA TOWNS WHERE LEVEE BROKE

That system will then move into the Plains.

Some of that energy will produce strong to severe weather Thursday and Friday for the South and Southeast.

A stretch of Texas and Oklahoma are likely to face severe storms.

