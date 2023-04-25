A man has lost over 350 pounds by taking up exercise — sharing that it took him over three years to drop the weight.

Michael Mehler, a 38-year-old warehouse worker from Velbert, Germany, couldn’t walk three feet without breaking a sweat just three years ago, he told news service SWNS.

"I couldn’t walk a meter without losing my breath and getting sweaty," he said.

The 38-year-old weighed over 580 pounds at the beginning of 2020. That's when he underwent bariatric sleeve surgery.

He quickly lost 50 pounds, SWNS said.

Prior to the surgery, Mehler struggled to walk and climb stairs, he said, noting that it was during the post-surgery period that his true weight loss journey began.

Mehler knew he needed to make big changes — so he also took up exercise, he told SWNS.

At first, he would do two hours of weight training and two hours of cardio training — six times a week, he said.

"I experienced the most drastic weight loss after changing my diet and working out regularly," he continued.

Mehler was wearing a 10XL shirt size and 74-inch waist pants prior to his weight loss journey, he also noted.

Along with the exercise, the warehouse worker changed his diet — substituting healthier options.

"When I was big, I ate six to eight bread rolls for breakfast with marmalade, Nutella and typically German cold cuts," he said.

Mehler now eats oatmeal and berries in the morning; rice, chicken and vegetables for lunch; and bread with tuna or salmon and greens for dinner.

Today, Mehler is down over 350 pounds from his starting weight, as SWNS reported.

The 38-year-old credits most of his weight loss to exercise.

"Plain and simple, you need to start exercising — whatever sport you choose," he told the news service.

Mehler will be having surgery to remove excess skin on May 15, 2023, noted SWNS.

His insurance does not cover the operation, so he has set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for the procedure.

"I’m no longer depressed … I feel much more comfortable in my body now," he told SWNS.