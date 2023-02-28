Weather quiz! See if you have what it takes to be a meteorologist Feb 28, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mobile app users: Click here to play the quiz!Have you taken our classic authors' quiz? Try it now!How about the Bible quiz? Check it out!To see all the quizzes offered by Fox News Digital, click on this link. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you 1 Weather Alert See All > Weather Alert ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Interior DownEast, North Woods, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. && Currently in Bangor 24° Cloudy24° / 11° 9 AM 25° 10 AM 27° 11 AM 28° 12 PM 27° 1 PM 27° Storm CancellationsSign up here Trending Articles Videos ArticlesAll passengers survive shocking plane crashPolice seize large amount of illegal drugsSappi's Somerset Mill looks to the futureNo. 3 Orono too much for No. 1 Ellsworth, Riots win Boys B NorthTwo inmates charged with drug smugglingClass B North boys finals features unique matchup of offseason teammatesNo. 1 Brewer dominates No. 3 Skowhegan to win A North, first regional boys title since '88Maine gets more LIHEAP fundingFast Break X's and O's: Preview of Class A North finals, No. 1 Brewer vs. No. 3 SkowheganNo. 1 Dexter starts hot in regional finals victory over No. 2 Penobscot Valley Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV, 371 Target Industrial Circle Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.