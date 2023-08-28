A justice on Mexico's highest court was seen exchanging friendship bracelets with fellow fans at Taylor Swift's concert Thursday night in Mexico City – the superstar's first stop on her international "Eras Tour."

Arturo Zaldívar, who sits on Mexico's Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, was seen Thursday night wearing what appears to be a customized green jacket with "Swiftie" spelled on the back and an emblem on the sleeve that reads "Rep" – appearing to be a nod to Swift's sixth studio album, "Reputation."

In a video posted on Tik Tok, Zaldívar is seen exchanging beaded "friendship" bracelets, which have become a currency of sorts among Swift fans.

Zaldívar, who served as chief justice on Mexico's high court form 2019 to 2023, is a self-proclaimed "Swiftie," and has previously said he listens to the musical supernova because she writes songs "we can all relate to."

"I listen to Taylor Swift because her music, like life itself, is full of sensitive and moving stories about the human condition that we can all relate to," Zaldivar stated on X, formally Twitter, in June.

"I like Taylor Swift because her music is a cry of rebellion in a world where women are expected to be silent," he said.

Swift, 33, performed for a sold-out show of 65,000 people Thursday and finished a string of Mexico City concerts Sunday night. Her international tour resumes in November in Buenos Aires, according to her official website.

The economic impact of the Eras Tour is staggering, according to experts. Time reported Thursday that, "[w]hile there’s much to say about the music, costumes, and production, the impact of the Eras Tour is starkly reflected in the numbers: a projected gross of $2.2 billion in North American ticket sales alone, and hundreds of millions of streams, reaching a nearly 80% spike in those listening to her music catalog in the weeks after the tour kicked off."

The magazine noted that the timing of tour could also be a contributing factor to its enormous success; after a worldwide pandemic, people are craving an immersive, live music experience.

"We are in an experience economy where people crave going out and participating in social events," Alice Enders, a music industry analyst at Enders Analysis and a former senior economist at the World Trade Organization, told Time. "It's no surprise that people are flocking to this Eras Tour experience in what is increasingly an otherwise digital environment we live in."