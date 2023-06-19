Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis roused a Nevada bar crowd to laughter over the weekend with a quip aimed at frequently mocked beer Bud Light.

"Just so you know, I'll serve you anything except Bud Light," DeSantis told a crowd gathered at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9211 bar in Reno, Nevada, on Saturday.

The crowd, who DeSantis was serving from behind the bar, roared with laughter before sharing a round of beers "on the house" with the presidential hopeful.

DeSantis' mockery of Bud Light stems from the controversy stirred up by the brand after it entered a partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The partnership led to deep backlash from consumers across the country, including a damaging boycott and a massive slump in sales.

DeSantis, who was on his first trip to Nevada since launching his campaign for the White House last month, also attended the annual Basque Fry event in Gardnerville.

Nevada holds a spot as one of the country's early primary states in next year's Republican presidential primaries, meaning any candidate hoping to stay competitive with former President Donald Trump, the current front-runner in the race, will likely need to perform well with Republicans in the state who largely backed Trump in 2016 and 2020.

