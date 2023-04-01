Popular conservative activist "Billboard Chris" appeared to be violently assaulted by aggressive transgender activists at a pro-trans rally in Vancouver, Canada yesterday.

Though police seemed to break up the assault after it began, the conservative activist stated that Vancouver PD "did nothing" to keep the militant trans rally goer from assaulting him beyond making sure he wasn’t injured more in the attack.

He also spoke to one of the officers monitoring the rally that day, who argued that both sides were at fault, pushing back on the conservative’s claim that he was peacefully protesting at the trans rally,

Billboard Chris, whose full name is Chris Elston, posted intense footage of several altercations that happened between him and rally goers on a common green in a local Vancouver neighborhood that day.

Initial video recorded by Elston captured him joining an ally videographer friend as he debated with one of the rally goers. While this was occurring, pro-trans activists ominously surrounded them and started making physical contact. As Billboard Chris tried to push through to his ally, one activist impeded his path and forcefully told him, "Absolutely don’t touch me."

Another activist, who appeared to be a female with a trans flag, rushed up to Elston with a pink marker and started scribbling on him. "Oh, here we go," Chris observed, "I’m getting painted on already."

Suddenly the camera jerked wildly, indicating that Elston was being pushed or hit by someone out of frame. As it happened, he could be heard saying, "Been here five seconds, and I’m already getting assaulted."

As the first physical confrontation ended, Elston asked his friend, "Oh, am I bleeding already?" His friend responded, "Yeah, you got a scratch." Additional footage posted subsequently showed him with a cut a on the bridge of his nose – likely the injury he was speaking about in the video.

A second clip of Elston’s rally attendance that day showed a far worse attack from the pro-trans people in a much clearer light. This time the activist was depicted being attacked from a third-person perspective.

Elston’s friend recorded him standing in front of the activists answering questions asked by independent journalist about his time at the rally. As he spoke a trans woman approached both men and began berating him loudly, stating, "You suck. F--- you. F--- you, you’re not wanted. F--- you. You’re a f----- idiot. F--- you!"

As Elston attempted to speak into the mic about his experience that day, the "F--- you" chant became louder and other activists began surrounding him, joining in with the chorus of profanity.

The curses increased in intensity until they were being screamed in his face. Maintaining his composure, Elston simply grabbed his own phone and tried to videotape the feverish mob around him. It was at that moment that the initial heckler violently shot his arm towards the conservative’s throat and then swung at his head with his other arm.

In the tumult, Elston could be seen being tossed to the ground, while the billboard signs he had secured to his body crumpled on the ground. Only once he was violently attacked did police even make a move deescalate the situation.

In a tweet with the video posted after the incident, the activist claimed, "Another angle of the assault on me today. Police did nothing. The investigating officer says I instigated, and she told me it was a mutual fight."

In a subsequent post, Elston wrote, "I need to sue the VPD [Vancouver Police Department]. I have to. The assault on our kids can’t continue, and the police enabling anarchy and violence can’t continue either. What a surreal day. If you can help me, I greatly appreciate your support."

In more footage the activist shared to Twitter, Elston was seen speaking to the officer on duty during the attack, accusing her of allowing the activists to "assault people without consequence."

In the video, the female officer told him the situation between him and the activists "seemed like a consensual fight" and that both parties were to blame.

Despite pushback from Elston, the officer put part of the blame on him, saying, "Chris, I saw you get very close to people." In yet more footage posted independent journalist Dan Dicks, the journalist asked the officer, "Excuse me, did you just say he came here to incite violence by forcing his opinion on people?" She replied on camera, "Yes."

Fox News Digital reached out to Elston for more details of his alleged assault that day, though he has yet to respond.