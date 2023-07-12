President Biden committed multiple speaking gaffes during his trip to Lithuania this week to shore up support for Ukraine amid its war with Russia, including confusing the two nations, as well as their leaders.

While speaking to the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on Wednesday Biden referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "Vladmir," seemingly confusing Zelenskyy with Russian President Vladmir Putin.

Appearing to not realize his mistake, Biden went on to say he "shouldn't be so familiar," and referred to Zelenskyy as "Mr. Zelenskyy."

Putin and Zelenskyy each hold a different version of the same name, with "Volodymyr" being the most commonly used version in Ukraine.

At a later speaking event following the summit, Biden confused the two nations, referring to Ukraine as Russia.

"Russia could end this war tomorrow by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and recognizing its international borders and ceasing its attacks – its inhumane attacks – on Russia – I mean by Russia on Ukraine," Biden said, correcting himself.

The gaffes are just the latest in a string of near-constant fumbles by Biden, including last month when he told reporters Putin was "clearly losing the war in Iraq."

They've also led to frequent questioning of Biden's cognitive abilities as president. Should the 80-year-old win a second term as president, he will be 86 when he leaves the White House.