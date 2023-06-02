President Biden's sudden tumble at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony appeared to stun cadets who witnessed the shocking incident.

After delivering the commencement address Thursday for the graduating cadets, Biden seemed to trip over a sandbag as he walked off-stage, causing a worrisome plunge to the floor.

Jaws dropped and looks of concerns flashed across the cadets' faces, as Biden took the nail-biting fall in front of the crowd.

Dramatic video from the scene captured the observers reactions, with loud gasps and screams pouring out of the audience.

A woman in white was seen covering her face as the president fell to the ground, while cadets behind the podium appeared speechless by the incident.

A photo what appears to be a Secret Service agent urgently rushing to the president's aid, as nearby observers stare at the president with looks of concern and shock.

Cadets sitting behind the podium appearing stunned by the incident, whispering among themselves as Biden made his way to sit down near them after the fall.

Many individuals appeared to sympathize for the 80-year-old president, who recently announced he will be seeking another four years in office next cycle.

Despite concerns over Biden's age after several falls during his time in office, the president pointed at a nearby sandbag after the fall, appearing to blame the object for the tumble.

Ben Labolt, White House communications director, immediately alleged that the sandbag is what caused the president to tumble.

"He’s fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," LaBolt wrote in a Twitter post.