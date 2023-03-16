A Washington man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting authorities say started over a property dispute has turned himself in, but deputies are still seeking his son as a suspected accomplice.

Rufus A Phelps III, 62, was taken into custody in Seattle after detectives contacted him by phone and negotiated a peaceful surrender on Wednesday, the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office said.

Phelps is accused of murdering a 59-year-old man in Moclips, a small community located on the Pacific Coast of Washington state.

Deputies had responded to a report of a shooting around 1:40 p.m. on Monday in the 100 block of Otis Avenue in Moclips. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and the suspect had fled the scene.

ARIZONA 19-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED FOR DOUBLE MURDER SEVERAL MONTHS AFTER PARENTS WERE FOUND SHOT TO DEATH

Neighbors and witnesses identified Phelps as a suspect, according to authorities.

Investigators have said an argument that started over a property dispute is believed to have led to the fatal shooting. No other details were immediately available.

FLORIDA MAN GUILTY IN 2019 FATAL SHOOTING OF 5 WOMEN AT BANK

Detectives later developed probable cause to arrest Phelps' son, 32-year-old Rufus A. Phelps IV, as an accomplice, the sheriff’s office said.

The elder Phelps was booked into the county jail on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The younger Phelps is wanted on those same charges.