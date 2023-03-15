A Washington man is on the run Wednesday after allegedly shooting and killing another man during an argument that authorities say started over a property dispute.

The fatal shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. on Monday in the 100 block of Otis Avenue in Moclips, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting and found a 59-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim died shortly after being rushed from the scene.

Investigators interviewed neighbors and witnesses before identifying the suspect as 62-year-old Rufas A. Phelps III. Deputies said Phelps fled the scene after the incident.

HUMAN SKULL FOUND AT SEATTLE PARK PROMPTS HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Investigators have said an argument that started over a property dispute is believed to have led to the fatal shooting. No other details were immediately available.

Deputies finished searching the area around the shooting early Tuesday but did not find any sign of Phelps. The search entered its third day on Wednesday.

GEORGIA MAN ARRESTED FOR 2008 COLD CASE MURDER OF VICTIM FOUND BY CREEK

Authorities said Phelps should be considered "armed and dangerous." Officials urged the public not to approach the suspect and to instead call 911 if he is spotted.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moclips is a small community located on the Pacific Coast of Washington state.