An inmate in Washington state is on the loose Wednesday after he was mistakenly released from jail by impersonating his cellmate, who was set to be released, authorities said.

Brian Roman, 26, and his two cellmates were asleep in their shared cell when a corrections officer called for the inmate who was supposed to be released on Monday, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said.

When the officer called the name of the other inmate, Roman identified himself as that person and went with the officer to be processed out of custody.

Jail staff noted that Roman and the other inmate shared similar physical features, officials said.

Roman received property belonging to the other inmate and signed paperwork by forging that inmate's name as he was being released, according to the sheriff's office.

Among the property Roman was said to have received were the inmate’s clothing, keys and wallet, which contained identification and a debit card.

"Corrections staff did not realize the wrong inmate had been released until the victim inmate contacted them to inquire about when he was to be released," the sheriff’s office said.

Police have since been searching for Roman, who authorities say was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a black shirt, gray sweatpants and brown slippers.

The Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for Roman’s arrest on charges of second-degree escape, first-degree criminal impersonation, forgery, and two counts of theft in the second and third degree.