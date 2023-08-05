A deck collapse north of Seattle left eight summer camp staff members hospitalized in Washington state Friday night, authorities said.

Around 25 people were standing on the deck at Camp Killoqua in Stanwood, Washington, when it gave out, the Marysville Fire District said in a statement posted to Facebook, adding that 911 calls for the incident came in around 9 p.m.

A woman in her 20s suffered a serious leg injury and the other seven victims were transported in stable condition, the department said.

First responders had trouble accessing the scene as ambulances were only able to access a single narrow road to the camp.

People were trying to hold up the deck after some victims became trapped underneath before help arrived, FOX 13 reported.

"We are grateful for assistance with this incident from our partners at Snohomish County Fire District 22 (Getchell), District 19 (Silvana), District 21, Tulalip Bay Fire Department, North County Fire & EMS, Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office," the department added.

Following the incident, the fire department said it has relocated ambulances "from jurisdictions across the county to ensure availability of emergency medical services" for any future emergency in remote areas.