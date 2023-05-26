The dark web is a scary place, and the last thing you want is to have any personal information about you out there for scammers to access. Recently, The United States Department of Justice revealed that Genesis Market, a criminal marketplace website selling access to over 80 million account access credentials, including usernames and passwords, was finally seized, and 119 of the site's users were arrested. This illicit platform allowed cybercriminals to prey upon individuals, businesses, and governments worldwide, causing extensive harm.

Genesis Market has been around since 2018 and was a huge resource for hackers because it would allow them to specifically search for information to target their next victims. This included anything from social media to bank account credentials, and could be targeted to user location as well

The website would work by selling those credentials and personal information, and it also sold access to users’ cookies and browser fingerprints. By doing this, hackers could bypass extra protections that users might have had on their accounts, like two-factor authentication. Genesis was even capable of giving a browser extension that would let the hackers fake the victim’s fingerprint while using their login cookies to gain access to an account.

To check if your information was sold into the dark web, you can go to haveibeenpwned.com and enter your email address into the search bar. The website will search to see what data of yours is out there. You may have even received an email from the website already saying that some of your data was stolen, and you should look into this immediately if that is the case.

You first should log out of all your accounts on every web browser on your computer. Once you've done that, you should completely clear out your cookies and caches. If you're not sure how to do that, follow the steps below.

While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time.

Once you've completed those steps, the best way to protect yourself from having your data breached is to have antivirus protection installed on all your devices.

Keeping hackers out of your devices can be prevented if you have good antivirus software installed. Having antivirus software on your devices will make sure you are stopped from clicking on any potential malicious links which may install malware on your devices, allowing hackers to gain access to your personal information.

If your password was compromised, be sure to change it immediately.

The takedown of the Genesis Market and the criminals associated with it was a huge win for law enforcement. However, other criminal marketplace websites are still out there on the dark web. They want to sell your personal information, which enables hackers to bypass security measures. It is important for you to check if your information was on Genesis and take measures like logging out of accounts, clearing cache and cookies, and installing antivirus software to protect yourself. Also, investing in removal services can help monitor and remove personal information from the internet.

Have you found yourself on the dark web? What steps have you taken to remove your information from these sites?

