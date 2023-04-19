The Golden State Warriors, trailing 2-0 in their first-round series, will be without Draymond Green for a pivotal Game 3 on Wednesday.

Green was suspended from the game after "stepping on the chest of" Sacramento Kings' Domantas Sabonis.

With 7:03 remaining in Monday's Game 2, Green was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected after the incident which came after Sabonis grabbed Green's leg when he tried to run upcourt following a rebound.

Green then was fired up with the crowd, shouting the word "p---y" towards them while giving a double bird.

Sabonis received a Flagrant 1 foul and a technical for his role in the incident.

The NBA announced that the suspension "was based in part on Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts."

"My leg got grabbed — the second time in two nights — and the referee is just watching," Green said. "I got to land my foot somewhere, and I'm not the most flexible person, so it's not stretching that far... I can only step so far with someone pulling my leg away."

Green was suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals with the Warriors one win away from their second-straight Finals victory. They lost that game and the ensuing two to blow a 3-1 lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers, giving the city its first professional championship in 52 years en route to LeBron James' third title.

The defending NBA champions have not lost in the first round since the 2014 playoffs - they then won three of the next four NBA Finals following that exit. This is their first 2-0 deficit in a series in 2007.

