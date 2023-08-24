EXCLUSIVE: It turns out the Russian mercenary guy getting blasted out of the sky by Putin’s military wasn’t the only fireworks in the sky Thursday.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp found himself in the middle of a war of words on a Medellín, Colombia to Fort Lauderdale flight that has turned into such a fiasco that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl champion defensive tackle asked a passenger on the flight, "You wanna see me face to face…Gainesville Friday?" via an Instagram direct message that was provided to OutKick.

DJ Jean Sean, who was on the flight and says he saw Sapp acting ridiculous towards fellow passengers, explained via a lengthy Instagram Story how Sapp is "trying to play the victim even though he was a complete piece of s–t the entire time."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jean Sean says Sapp was sitting behind him and says the drama started immediately after boarding.

"His attitude was s–t. He was fighting with everybody, making obnoxious comments and being real loud," the DJ explained. "He tries fighting with one dude who was trying to find his seat.

Jean Sean goes on to say his girlfriend turned around after Sapp was talking loud and obnoxiously. "He berates her," Jean Sean continues. "And tells her ‘What the f–k are you looking at?’ Turn around. Your eyes should be forward. My girlfriend is like, ‘What are you talking about?'"

According to Jean Sean, Sapp eventually goes off on the lady who was seated in the middle seat next to him and then it eventually leads to this showdown with passengers seated behind the NFL legend.

Middle seat lady, according to the DJ, is with her husband and apparently opens a video on her phone and the volume is turned on, which set off Sapp. "He’s like, ‘You better have headphones. I can hear that s–t. You better have headphones.'"

CAM NEWTON SUGGESTS FLORIDA DOCUMENTARY SHOULD HAVE SHOWN MORE RESPECT TO CHRIS LEAK

You get the idea.

According to Jean Sean, it was just a ridiculous, contentious flight in the typically friendly skies.

Sapp reportedly wasn’t done battling with the lady. Soon, there was a war over the armrest. "He just kept insulting her," Jean Sean added.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Eventually, the flight arrived in Fort Lauderdale after more drama where Sapp recorded the woman behind him mentioning how she’s a Miami-Dade police officer and mentions something about the ‘No Fly List.’

Jean Sean says nothing happened to Sapp.

Fast-forward to Wednesday night as the DJ started firing off his Instagram Story on the whole ordeal. At some point, Sapp, who was tagged in Jean Sean’s Story posts, decided he was going to have a chat with the fellow passenger.

Here’s what Jean Sean says happened next.

"A guy in the poor seats is gonna take my muthaf–kin’ flying privileges," Sapp says on a voice message provided to OutKick.

"[Laughter] Ok. [More laughter] Entitlement is at a new level now I see," the hall of famer adds.

Jean Sean says he’s yet to hear from JetBlue on the incident.

We’ve reached out to Warren to hear his side of things. Is DJ Jean Sean overexaggerating? We’re all ears, Warren. So far he has yet to respond.

Were you on the flight? Share your side of the story.