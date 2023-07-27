BURNING BRIDGES – Experts in human resource are sounding off on the potentially damning act of "loud quitting" at work. Here's what to know. Continue reading...

BEING BARBIE – A California woman is a self-proclaimed "plus-sized" Barbie doll and is proud of it. Continue reading...

'LIVE TO FLY' – A 100-year-old Navy veteran airman flies again on a vintage World War II biplane. Check out his fascinating story. Continue reading...

'STAFF' MEETING – Is music the secret to better productivity in the workplace? Some experts believe so. Here's why. Continue reading...

PLEASE PICK ME! – A French bulldog wound up in an arcade claw machine. See the video...

BURNING QUESTIONS – Janice Dean shares a memorable weather event — plus advice for all those considering parenthood. Continue reading...

CLICK INSTALL – Choosing the right apps on your phone may be a difficult decision. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shares six must-have apps that every person should download. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Fox Nation