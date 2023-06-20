Casey DeSantis has faced numerous attacks from left-wing media outlets since her husband, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), announced his 2024 presidential bid.

The "Outnumbered" panel reacted Monday to the latest feature report on the DeSantis family, this time from the Washington Post, which described the couple's marriage as "one of the most guarded and feared partnerships in politics."

The feature generated flack online for calling the political couple's marriage "insular" and describing their relationship as "an inner circle of two" and deeply "private."

POLITICO SLAMMED FOR CASEY DESANTIS 'HIT PIECE,' INVOKES LADY MACBETH 'TROPE' AFTER BLASTING IT FOR DEM WIVES

"[T]he level of prominence and power they achieved in Tallahassee seemed to insulate their world further, creating a level of distance between Ron and Casey and everyone else," The Post wrote in a story from Sunday that was headlined, "Tracing the power of Casey DeSantis."

The report also claimed Casey inspires "fear" with her "limitless" role.

Co-host and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany mocked the piece for being unintentionally "flattering" to the couple.

"She's unstoppable. She's smart, she's strong, she's accomplished, and she's conservative. So she will be attacked," said McEnany.

"My takeaway is this is the most flattering hit piece I have ever read. And is this the worst thing they have on DeSantis? Wow. What a great family. A role model family," said McEnany, adding that the themes of the piece seem to be that the couple "love being around each other."

"And when he was in Congress, he would leave at - if the vote was at noon - he'd be on his way to the airport at 12:06 because he wanted to see his family. Sounds like a great marriage to me."

In response to the Florida first lady being compared to Lady Macbeth in a prior Politico piece, Lisa Kennedy Montgomery said, "If you did that about a Democrat, if that were in the New York Post or the National Review, they would be called sexist. That would be considered a trope.

"… If I were Casey DeSantis, you know what I would say? Bring it," she added.

RON DESANTIS BLAST CBS' ‘60 MINUTES’ FOR ‘DECEPTIVELY EDITING’ PUBLIC-COVID CLIP: A ‘POLITICAL NARRATIVE’

"This is something that is oppositional to the narrative right now that the left would want you to know, that the values, family values are on full display. And if they can't mimic them, which apparently with the Bidens, they're not capable of doing that, with nine of them now under investigation for potentially taking money that was gained through foreign business dealings, they'll just tear down what doesn't look like what they are," said co-host Harris Faulkner.

The Post also argued that while the couple "could have the look of a traditional husband and wife," they were actually incredibly closed off.

"You’re chasing a ghost," a former colleague reportedly told The Post in reference to Casey.

Some journalists and commentators online compared the DeSantis family’s treatment by the media to another political powerhouse couple, the Clintons.

"It is very inspiring and empowering for a woman to be in an expansive and atypical role, as long as she is a Democrat and not in one of those weird, insular marriages with only two people in it. The Clintons got it right," podcast host Mary Katharine Ham joked in a tweet from Sunday.

Co-host Emily Compagno blasted the coverage of Casey DeSantis in recent weeks as "disgusting."

"Just when I think the mainstream media can't get any lower, they seem to find a new layer of fresh hell."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Gov. DeSantis’ office and the Florida Executive Office of the Governor for additional comment but has yet to receive a response.

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.