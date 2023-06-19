Remember when a cell phone was for calls and a round or two of Snake? Today's phones are pro-grade cameras, PDF scanners and even car keys.

I keep a digital copy of my driver's license on my phone because it's just so handy. Here’s how to do that.

Paying with your phone is so easy, too. Late to the party? I have a guide on setting that up.

There's a ton more your phone can do. Many of these functions are found in the accessibility settings. Developers create them for people who need extra assistance using their phones — but they're handy for just about anyone.

Not every video chat happens in a quiet space — or maybe your hearing isn’t great. No problem. You can get real-time captions on video chats, podcasts, calls, music, and videos.

On iPhone:

To turn on Live Captions on your Android phone:

Despite my promise to myself every year to learn a new language, it never happens. Next time you encounter someone you're having trouble communicating with, whip out your phone to help. No, you don't need to pay anything to complete this.

On iPhone:

On Android, download the Google Translate app. It’s free.

On a computer? This tool claims to be six times more accurate than Google Translate.

Depending on your hearing and the layout of your home, some sounds might get past you. Your phone can help. You shouldn't rely on this to watch a child or keep your pet safe, but it's a nice fallback when needed.

To turn on Sound Recognition on your iPhone:

To turn on Sounds Notifications on your Android phone:

Have an Amazon Echo at home? It can beef up your home security. Here’s how to set up Alexa Guard.

Live Listen is meant for people with hearing problems, and you can set it up if you have a pair of AirPods or Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds paired with your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

The range of AirPods combined with Live Listen is debated, but the consensus is about 50 feet. Listening to conversations through walls is possible at closer distances, but the quality might depreciate depending on the wall's material. No, I'm not encouraging you to snoop.

First, add the mode to the Control Center:

To use Live Listen:

When everything is set up correctly, you’ll see the headphone audio levels as a conversation happens.

Android’s Sound Amplifier feature works similarly.

You can tap an item on the screen and hear it read or described aloud to you. You can also do this with the entire screen. To turn on Spoken Content on your iPhone:

Android phones can do this, too. Even cooler, you can point your camera at text or a picture and listen to it read or described aloud. To turn on Select to Speak:

