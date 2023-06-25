Rep. Michael Waltz told "Fox & Friends Weekend" that Russians view Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, as the only leader standing up for the common soldiers. However, he said it is "unclear" how far the unrest has spread throughout Russia.

REP. MICHAEL WALTZ: Well, there's a couple of things I'm watching very closely, guys. One is you notice that Prigozhin was being cheered like a rock star as he left Rostov. And I think it's important to appreciate that he is widely viewed as the only real leader that was speaking out for and fighting for the common Russian soldier that has been fed into this meat grinder in Ukraine that hasn't had the equipment, the arms, the ammunition, the support that they needed. And, you know, calling out the corrupt ministry of defense and generals and oligarchs, all who stood to benefit from Russia taking Ukraine. So he's seen as kind of a Robin Hood figure…

…What is unclear is how broadly that message has gotten out with all of his online videos and name and shame of the Minister of Defense Shoigu and Gerasimov the Chief General. And that could serve as a very powerful kind of foil for Putin. That could serve as a scapegoat for Putin. So I'll be watching whether Putin launches kind of an anti-corruption campaign or starts to clean house in his Ministry of Defense and make them the scapegoat for their failure so far.

One day after the Wagner Group rebellion launched, Yevgeny Prigozhin announced through a post on social media that his troops are "turning our columns around … to avoid bloodshed."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reportedly revealed he had initiated negotiations with Prigozhin on behalf of and under the authorization of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The negotiations lasted throughout the day.

Prigozhin agreed to stop the movement of his company toward Moscow.

"At the moment, an absolutely profitable and acceptable option for solving the situation is on the table with security guarantees for the Wagner PMC fighters," a statement from the Belarusian government claimed.

Prigozhin's announcement seemingly puts an end to what observers called the most significant challenge to Putin's regime in his 23 years in power.

The Associated Press reports Prigozhin didn’t say whether Moscow has responded to his demand to oust Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin.

Video obtained by Reuters showed troop carriers and two flatbed trucks each carrying a tank traveling 30 miles (50 km) beyond Voronezh, more than halfway to Moscow, where a helicopter fired on them.

Prigozhin said he had captured the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don without firing a shot. The city has served as the main logistical hub for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

