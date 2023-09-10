Vice President Harris responded to smack talk from Republican 2024 presidential candidates Sunday, claiming that the GOP is "scared that we will win."

Harris made the comments during an appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. Host Margaret Brennan asked Harris about comments from various Republican candidates stating that re-electing President Biden would essentially be voting to make her president.

Brennan quoted Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, who called Harris "impeachment insurance" for Biden.

"People know if she were president – Katie bar the door. As bad as Biden did, it would get worse," DeSantis said.

"We're delivering for the American people," Harris responded. And the reality of it is that, unfortunately, very few of those who challenge our administration actually have a plan for America. You look at what we have accomplished, Margaret. We have created over 800,000 new manufacturing jobs in America, 13 million new jobs, unemployment at record lows. We have capped the cost of insulin for seniors at $35 a month. Capped the cost of prescription drugs on an annual basis at $2,000," Harris responded.

"They're honing in on you. Why do you think that is? How do you respond to those attacks? That's not about policy, that's about you," Brennan asked.

"Listen, this is not new. There's nothing new about that. I mean, listen, I am -- in my career, I was a career prosecutor. I was the first woman elected district attorney of San Francisco, a major city in this country, and re-elected. I was the first woman attorney general of the second-largest Department of Justice in the United States and re-elected. I was a United States senator," Harris said. "I represented one in eight Americans, and I'm now Vice President of the United States. They feel the need to attack because they're scared that we will win based on the merit of the work that Joe Biden and I, and our administration, has done."

Harris went on to say that she is "prepared" to serve as commander-in-chief if Biden is no longer fit to serve, but she insisted that Biden is "going to be fine."

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie have made the same criticism of the Biden-Harris ticket as DeSantis. Biden would be 86 by the end of a second term, and the Republicans say Harris would effectively be the president.

"I want to be clear that I pray every night for Joe Biden's good health, not only because he's our president, but because of who our vice president is," Christie said recently.

Biden is the oldest person in American history to run for president, followed closely by former President Donald Trump, who is 77.