America is on a path to becoming functionally election-proof. One more four-year term of President Joe Biden’s puppet regime may be enough to lock in irreversible changes that put partisan agendas within the federal government on autopilot. If that happens, the voice of the people can be silenced.

When I left Congress in 2017, I thought the path to restoring liberty and prosperity in America ran through elections. If I could add my voice to others working to sway voters and impact elections, we could elect freedom-loving congressional majorities to turn back the tide of big government and runaway spending.

As I write in my new book, "The Puppeteers: The People Who Control the People Who Control America," the battlefield has changed. Under the guise of "saving our democracy," the Biden administration has actually compromised representative government.

The federal agencies, public schools, professional organizations and unions, the whole field of scientific research and even the index fund managers could all be credibly accused of serving the interests of the Democratic Party. I show readers who they are and how to recognize the pretexts they use to grow their power and put bad policies on autopilot.

In his many speeches purporting to Save Our Democracy, Biden lists his own prescriptions for saving democracy – and there is a certain irony there. The calls to action are almost all decidedly undemocratic.

Think about it. To Save Our Democracy, we are told we must give government a bigger say in which cars we buy, what companies we invest in, what races of job candidates we hire, which demographic groups get targeted for ballot collection, which headlines get labeled as misinformation and what type of medical research gets funded.

The left just needs to change all the rules to ensure the ruling party can govern unobstructed by pesky voters, checks on power or partisan minority voices. But those changes don’t save democracy. They save Democratic majorities.

Just look at Biden’s March 2021 executive order directing all 600+ federal agencies to help "get out the vote." The federal government doesn’t run elections – local governments do. But Biden’s order demands agencies tilt the playing field in his party’s favor.

You can tell because Biden’s order dictated which groups federal agencies should target for voting – and all of them conveniently are strong Democratic voting blocs.

His puppeteers are putting in place mechanisms that ensure power never really changes hands, regardless of what the voters have to say. Even if voters elect a president from a different party, it could take years for that person to reverse broad programs implemented across the whole federal government.

Likewise, the Biden administration has used rulemaking authority to require companies to produce reports documenting their adherence to progressive orthodoxy. They authorize the criminalization of dissent from approved narratives and the surveillance of suspicionless Americans.

New rules dictate the hiring of progressive-aligned job candidates, outsource education curriculum development to progressive-aligned teachers unions and privilege federal contracts to those who conform to specific political views.

To take back our country, we need to recognize that we’re in a new fight. Winning the next election may no longer be enough – although it’s crucial. It’s a fight we can win. But only if we enlist more help from states and state elected officials to challenge the power federal bureaucrats have usurped.

In a world where the executive branch, with the help of partisan allies, has managed to insulate itself from voter sentiment, we have to fight this battle on constitutional grounds. In addition to winning federal elections, we must escalate the work of states and state elected officials to challenge unconstitutional federal power grabs.

