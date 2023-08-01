Speaking to voters about a potential 2024 presidential election rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, the New York Times found that even those that disapprove of the current president would still vote for him over Trump because he’s "just evil."

The Times consulted these voters after publishing a New York Times/Siena College Poll which found "Mr. Biden in a neck-and-neck race with former President Donald J. Trump."

"Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump were tied at 43 percent apiece in a hypothetical rematch in 2024," the outlet claimed, noting the results of the poll.

The Times admitted the results are "worrying for Democrats," and noted that "Mr. Biden remains broadly unpopular among a voting public that is pessimistic about the country’s future."

Still even among voters who have a low opinion of Biden as a 2024 candidate, the majority admitted they would choose Biden over Trump because the former president is actually "evil."

The Times stated, "Mr. Biden has been buoyed by voters’ feelings of fear and distaste toward Mr. Trump. Well over a year before the election, 16 percent of those polled had unfavorable views of both Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump, a segment with which Mr. Biden had a narrow lead."

One Republican voter, John Whitman, a heating and air conditioning contractor from Arizona, told the outlet how he would vote for Biden over Trump. "Donald Trump is not a Republican, he’s a criminal," he stated, adding, "I will vote for anyone on the planet that seems halfway capable of doing the job, including Joe Biden, over Donald Trump."

Whitman stated this while expressing his belief that Biden’s economic leadership had damaged the country.

Melody Marquess, a "left-leaning independent" from Texas held a similar view. She told the outlet that she voted for Biden as the "lesser of two evils" in 2020, and criticized him for his time in office since. The Times wrote Marquess "was not happy about his handling of the pandemic, blaming him for inflation and a tight labor market."

The paper added, "Still, she said she would again vote for Mr. Biden, who is 80 years old, over Mr. Trump, who is 77."

Marquess claimed, "I’m sorry, but both of them, to me, are too old. Joe Biden to me seems less mentally capable, age-wise. But Trump is just evil. He’s done horrible things."

Mamiya Langham, a progressive voter not aligned with a particular party, claimed she was disappointed with Biden’s term, but like the others, would vote for him over Trump.

After bashing Biden for his tax policy favoring "the wealthy," she admitted she’d still choose him, saying, "It’s basically like I don’t have another choice, because I don’t feel comfortable not voting."

Another voter, Nashville, Tennessee resident Ashlyn Cowan, told the Times, "You have Trump that has shown characteristics that I am staunchly against, and Biden just not being the greatest person to do the job."

Still Cowan backed Biden, adding, "Ultimately, Biden is not going to harm the country as much as I believe Trump would."

And Daryl Coleman, a retiree from Cleveland, Alabama, claimed that though Biden’s gaffes worry him, he’d have to vote for the Democrat in the 2024 election. He said, "Some of his glitches on TV, what they catch on TV, just has me worried about the president."

He added, "If he’s the only Democrat running, if he beats everybody out, then I have no other choice but to go with Joe Biden."

