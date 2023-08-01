Volunteers and friends of missing Goldman Sachs senior analyst John Castic plan to scour the blocks surrounding the music venue where he was last seen, as his family says they are hoping for a "good outcome."

Castic, 27, vanished Saturday about 2:30 a.m. after leaving a concert at the Brooklyn Mirage in a remote section of East Williamsburg.

A volunteer search team is meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday to comb the New York City neighborhood for clues.

His friend, Jonah Shales, said Castic's phone went dead a short time after he disappeared, and no one has been able to reach him.

GOLDMAN SACHS SENIOR ANALYST MISSING AFTER ATTENDING NYC CONCERT

"We're hoping for a good outcome," Jeffrey Castic, of Chicago, told Fox News Digital. "That we get him back and he gets home. At least back to doing what he’s supposed to be doing in New York."

The DePaul University graduate recently moved to the Big Apple from Illinois. "This isn't like him," the father added. "His mother and I are both very worried." The family has been in touch with the NYPD.

A candlelight vigil is also scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. in front of the Brooklyn Mirage at 140 Stewart Ave.

The young man's panicked father said his son, who started a job at Goldman Sachs about one year ago, has not shown up to work for two days or to his apartment on the Lower East Side.

Castic was reported missing Sunday, and the NYPD sent out a media alert the next day requesting the public's help locating him.

MAN DETAINED, QUESTIONED IN ALICIA NAVARRO DISAPPEARANCE

A missing person flyer describes Castic as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 180 pounds with dirty blond hair and blue eyes.

"Goldman Sachs’ Office of Global Security is working closely with the NYPD to help locate John. We are in touch with his family during this difficult time and the investigation remains ongoing," said Abbey Collins, a spokeswoman for the banking giant.

Castic is the second person in two months to disappear after visiting the Brooklyn Mirage.

Another 27-year-old man, Karl Clemente, tried to attend a concert with friends at that music venue on June 11 but was turned away for allegedly drinking, said his father, who declined to share his name.

Clemente was found dead five days later floating in nearby Newtown Creek.

"I saw the news and said, wow, another person," the father told Fox News Digital of Castic.

Police said that the investigation into Clemente's death remains ongoing. Video surveillance of the Queens man after he left the venue shows him running down Metropolitan Avenue.

"Somebody was chasing him," the father said. "Maybe someone mugged him." Clemente's cellphone and wallet were not found with his body.

Clemente worked as a psychologist with suicidal and mentally ill children, his father said.

Ashley Papa contributed to this report.