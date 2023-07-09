School's out for summer! This means students of all ages have some time off from learning and more time to participate in other things.

If you want to make an impact this summer, consider spending some time volunteering.

There are lots of different opportunities to volunteer, so there is sure to be something that is a good fit for you.

Plus, you can often volunteer for a program that lines up with future career goals, so you can get some experience on the books.

Here are a few volunteer opportunities you can look for this summer.

You probably want to spend some time soaking in vitamin D in the summer, so finding outdoor volunteer opportunities is ideal during this time of year.

Park, beach or forest cleanups are a great opportunity to clean up your community and also spend some time outside.

With a quick online search, you will more than likely find cleanups that are happening in your area.

You can also get your friends together and organize your own cleanup.

Word of mouth can go a long way, so you may be able to gather a pretty large number of people to clean your local parks and/or beaches.

Museums are often looking for volunteers to assist staff and also share knowledge with visitors.

There are many different types of museums, so you can choose one to volunteer at that aligns with your interests.

Volunteering at a museum can assist you in your future career endeavors if you choose a setting that matches your career goals. For example, if you have an aptitude for science, look for different science-based museums to volunteer for.

Hospitals often look to volunteers to interact with patients, answer phone calls, run information and provide support to nurses.

Giving some of your time to assist in a hospital setting can be very rewarding and fulfilling.

There are Boys & Girls Club locations throughout the United States looking for volunteers.

If you enjoy working with children, this could be a great volunteer opportunity for you. You could make a lasting impact on young children that they will remember for a long time.

You could also volunteer at a summer camp or program.

If you love animals, look to an animal shelter for volunteering.

Some common responsibilities of volunteers are cleaning cages, filling food and water bowls, walking dogs and simply spending time with the animals.

Other places you could volunteer if you want to work with animals are a local aquarium or a zoo.

There are lots of charity walks/runs that happen throughout the year that raise both money and awareness for certain causes.

If there aren't any walks happening in your area, you could organize your own and raise money for a cause of your choosing.

Did you play sports during your growing-up years?

If you did, this experience likely had a lasting impact on you. Maybe you even had a coach that made a big difference in your life.

You could help provide a positive experience for young athletes by volunteering your time and assisting a sports team.

Whether you head back to your local high school to help the football team get ready for the season, work with a little league baseball team or volunteer at a sports summer camp, volunteering can help you get involved in sports again and help young athletes reach their full potential.

If you've got some extra time on your hands this summer, and you're extra ambitious, you might want to start your own organization.

The options here are endless. You could sell a product you make and donate the money to a group you are passionate about. You could organize a 5K run or a golf tournament to fundraise for a cause.

Any small thing you do could turn into a huge impact and potentially be something you continue for years to come.