Americans in the nation's capital shared their must-have cookout favorites ahead of Independence Day, with many paying tribute to the Stars and Stripes with celebrations and feasts nationwide.

"I'd say ribs. St. Louis style ribs," Thomas, from the Gateway to the West, told Fox News. "That smoky flavor, dry rub, all the spices that come together. It's perfect."

Kevin, from Maryland, preferred traditional July Fourth foods.

The must-haves are "hot dogs, hamburgers, he said. "You gotta have a good steak too."

Every July Fourth, Americans come together to honor the 1776 signing of the Declaration of Independence and reflect on the nation's values with celebrations involving fireworks, feasts and time spent with loved ones. Hot dogs were more popular than hamburgers in 2022, with Americans in 30 states and Washington, D.C. purchasing more buns for footlongs than for patties, according to Instacart.

Jennifer said her annual Fourth of July celebration in Maryland is a traditional feast with "bratwursts, hot dogs, chicken, hamburgers." She said many guests will bring other sides for a potluck of delicious goods.

Rosemary and her husband Phil, both from Colorado, serve up the works at their family's holiday barbecue with ribs, chicken, steak and a variety of sides. But Rosemary said the non-negotiable was her favorite: the classic cheeseburger.

"I don't have a sophisticated palette," she said, laughing.

Hot dogs and buns topped the list for Americans most purchased Fourth of July foods in 2022, but potato chips and hamburger buns followed in third and fourth, according to Instacart. Other favorites include watermelon, sweet corn, baked beans and tortilla chips.

"We gotta have red soda water, watermelon and barbeque ribs," Sandra, from Texas, said.

Kayla, of Maryland, praised her family's famous boozy food served at their holiday celebration.

"They have vodka pickles!" she said excitedly. "Those are very good."

And Carolyn said she has always looked forward to her hometown's annual chili contest. The California native loved the food, but prized the time spent with familiar faces even more.

"It's a moment where the whole community comes back together," she said.

