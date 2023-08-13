Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of East Central Maine, including the following county, Penobscot. * WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 407 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Bangor, Newport, Hampden, Hermon, Kenduskeag, Glenburn, Levant, Carmel, Newburgh, Plymouth, Etna, Stetson and Dixmont. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

Thunderstorms containing cloud to ground lightning could impact Bangor International Airport from 330 PM until 545 PM EDT.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 640 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MAINE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN DOWNEAST MAINE HANCOCK IN EAST CENTRAL MAINE PENOBSCOT IN NORTH CENTRAL MAINE PISCATAQUIS IN NORTHERN MAINE AROOSTOOK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BANGOR, BAR HARBOR, BREWER, CARIBOU, DOVER-FOXCROFT, ELLSWORTH, GREENVILLE, GUILFORD, HOULTON, MADAWASKA, MILO, OLD TOWN, ORONO, AND PRESQUE ISLE.