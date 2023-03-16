March Madness is all about the upsets and Cinderella stories, and there was a big upset in the second game of Thursday's slate when No. 13 Furman hit a last-second 3-pointer to take down No. 4 Virginia in Orlando.

But it didn’t look like Furman had a chance when Virginia held the lead with just under 10 seconds left to play. Until point guard Kihei Clark tried to escape a trap by heaving a pass down the floor to kill clock.

It was a mistake. Furman’s Garrett Hien intercepted the pass and found JP Pegues for a deep 3-pointer and a 68-67 lead with 2.2 seconds to play.

Virginia heaved a prayer at the end, but it went unanswered, and Cavaliers players were left stunned.

So too were many March Madness fans on social media, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Bally Sports’ Annie Agar likened the pass to one attempted during the past NFL season. The New England Patriots tried a last-second trick play against the Las Vegas Raiders, and NFL fans will remember that didn’t go so well.

Virginia has been a team susceptible to upsets because of the slow, methodical style of play under head coach Tony Bennett. Sixteen seed UMBC defeated the No. 1-seeded Cavaliers in 2018 in one of the greatest upsets in NCAA tournament history.

Upsets are one of the best parts of the tournament, which is why recently retired NFL defensive end J.J. Watt is loving how March Madness has begun.