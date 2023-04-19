...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Potential small stream flooding caused by previous rain and
snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Central and Northern Maine, including the
following counties, in East Central Maine, Penobscot. In Northern
Maine, Aroostook.
* WHEN...Until 1000 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1231 PM EDT, Prior rain and snowmelt could cause minor
flooding of small streams. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
recently fallen in addition to previous snowpack melt.
- Some locations that may experience minor lowland flooding
along streams include...Fort Kent, Madawaska, Van Buren,
Patten, Eagle Lake, Portage, East Millinocket, Medway,
Ashland, Frenchville, Sherman, Island Falls, Smyrna, Portage
Lake, New Canada, Masardis, Mount Chase, Oxbow and Nashville
Plantation.
- In addition, higher releases of water from the Grand Lake
Matagamon Dam will result in downstream rises on the East
Branch Penobscot river to bankfull and possible minor
flooding of lowland river benches of this river.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
