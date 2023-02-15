Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Stonington, ME to Port Clyde, ME out 25 NM, Penobscot Bay, Coastal Waters from Port Clyde, ME to Cape Elizabeth, ME out 25 NM and Coastal Waters from Cape Elizabeth, ME to Merrimack River, MA out 25 NM. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&