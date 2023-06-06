Virginia police Tuesday responded to a shooting incident near a theater that was holding a high school graduation ceremony.

Virginia Commonwealth University Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Monroe Park, near the campus' Altria Theater.

A Richmond Public Schools spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the shooting took place after Huguenot High School held a graduation ceremony at the theater.

RPS said Thomas Jefferson High School had canceled a planned graduation ceremony planned for Tuesday evening. The ceremony will be rescheduled.

Local outlets are reporting that "multiple" people were injured, but the extent of those injuries is not clear at this time.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Richmond Police for more details.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community, but a heavy police presence remains at Monroe Park. Richmond police are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.