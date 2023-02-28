Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches for a storm total of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock, Interior Hancock, and Southern Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&