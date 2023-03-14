Bethany Bomberger of Virginia — a wife, mom and pro-life believer — is the author of a new book, "She Is She," for children. And together with her husband, Ryan Bomberger, she's giving other parents resources and affirmation through the couple's ministry, The Radiance Foundation.

When it comes to the issue of gender, how do parents talk to their young children? How do they push back against the tide of wokeness and indoctrination going on in public schools, in the public square, on social media — and even mainstream media?

Bethany Bomberger asserts, "We as Christians don't have the luxury of being silent."

She and her husband are trying to make it easier for Christian parents to reinforce their biblical beliefs about what it means to be male or female.

Their new book is the latest addition to that fortification. It's an illustrated children's narrative tackling the difficult subject of gender in a simple and direct way.

On "Lighthouse Faith" podcast, the Bombergers talked about how for centuries the larger culture agreed on the issue of gender. But only in the last decade or two have things become radically different. Their book illustrates that, as well as what the Bible says about gender — and also what science has to say.

Ryan Bomberger, unfazed by critics says, "Science is always reinforcing biblical truths."

The Radiance Foundation is a faith-based, pro-life organization working to educate the culture on life-shaping issues. The conflict over gender has become one of the most pressing needs to be addressed.

The couple have spent a lot of time in school board meetings in Loudoun County, Virginia, a hotbed for the ongoing conflict that's expanding nationwide between schools and parents.

"More than 3.2 million U.S. public school students are covered by guidance that blocks parents from knowing whether their child identifies as a different gender in the classroom," the New York Post noted recently.

Said Bethany Bomberger, "We don't have the luxury of just being bulldozed by an industry that is targeting our kids at younger and younger ages."

To say there's a culture war going on over gender and religious freedom is so "last decade." There's something palpable in politics and the social order that is heating up to a ferocious boiling point.

The Catholic League recently sent an angry letter to the Auburn School District 408 in Washington state, after a teacher reportedly said in response to another teacher who sought to alert parents to some school policies that were being kept from them, "So many students are not safe in this nation from their Christo-fascist parents."

Catholic League president Bill Donohue wrote, "By calling the parents of Christian students ‘fascists,’ she [the alleged teacher] is clearly not affirming the 'cultural connections' of these students, nor is she being 'personally inviting.'"

Arizona public schools voted to cut ties with Arizona Christian University (ACU) over its biblical worldview on marriage and gender. For 11 years, ACU had supplied student-teachers for the district. But now the district deemed the students' faith dangerous to the LGBTQ community.

Around the country, states and municipalities are tackling the issue of gender. Some 385 bills have been introduced targeting issues of gender. Whether it's restricting transgender participation in sports or using bathrooms that align with biological sex, the mainstream media calls these proposed bills, "targeting LGBTQ rights."

In a speech before a national journalism conference last week, Michael Warsaw, the CEO of ETWN, the Global Catholic Televison network said, "We see that every day in the war being waged to promote gender ideology and to command the high ground of modern language with threats against those who will not conform, who support basic biological or scientific reality, or who dare to express religious beliefs in the public square."

The Bombergers are well aware they are stepping into a conflict that will get worse before it gets better.

Bethany Bomberger said, "It's becoming a hate crime to talk about the fact that you were biologically born a woman. And that's something that is undeniable. That is something that is beautiful, that is something to be celebrated."

The Radiance Foundation has focused mainly as a pro-life organization. Its motto is, "Every human life has purpose. We are created with irreplaceable intrinsic value by God, not by government. Despite critical racist theories, we are one human race."

Ryan Bomberger's story is certainly unique. He gets a great deal of pushback from pro-abortion advocates for being a male voice in the abortion debate. But he has a personal stake in the battle.

He is the product of the violence of rape. He said, "I was conceived in rape, but I was adopted in love."

The couple who adopted him also adopted several other children. He has six brothers and six sisters, 10 of whom are adopted.

"A lot of mainstream media have no interest in my story because it defies their fake narrative about who is pro-life," he said. "I am literally the 1 percent that is used 100 percent of the time to justify abortion."

Last year he penned a personal story of his thankfulness at being given life.

"I wouldn’t exist if my birth mom had chosen abortion, so I choose to fight for the most marginalized among the marginalized," he said. "I choose to fight to protect women from a predatory abortion industry that exploits tragedy and profits from fear."

His most passionate campaign is to draw attention to the high abortion rate in the Black community. The Radiance Foundation was the first organization to launch a campaign exposing the disproportional affect of abortion on the Black community.

In Manhattan alone, as an example, Ryan Bomberger said that more Black babies are aborted than are born.

"For every 1,000 born alive, 1,228 are aborted. And that has been by historic design and the targeting of the Black community," he said.

He said the irony of the Black Lives Matter movement is that it is a mockery as it fails to acknowledge that abortion is the greatest cause of death among African Americans.

But the Bombergers emphasize that the issue of abortion and gender have the same root cause, a turning away from faith and the weakening of marriage and family.

Said Bethany Bomberger, "We've watched as marriages and families, which should be the bedrock of our society, become dismantled. And when that happens, it just is a huge open door for massive confusion."

The book "She is She" takes less than 10 minutes to read, but the Bombergers hope it will have a lifelong impact.

Their parting words in the book are, "When your identity is rooted in Christ, it won't be uprooted by everything else."