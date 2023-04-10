The Virginia mom of a 6-year-old charged with shooting his first-grade teacher earlier this year has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the shooting, the Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney's Office announced Monday.
Deja Nicole Taylor, 25, is charged with felony child neglect, and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a firearm so as to endanger a child.
Newport News prosecutors have asked a Circuit Court judge to impanel a "special grand jury" to "continue the investigation into any security issues that may have contributed to this shooting."
The continued investigation could possibly lead to more indictments.
