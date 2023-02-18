A Virginia man was found guilty of sexual solicitation of a minor after sending sexual messages and scheduling to meet up with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

Adin Huezo Grandados, 28, was found guilty of Sexual Solicitation of a Minor on Wednesday by a jury.

Huezo Grandados believed he was messaging the social media account of a 15-year-old high school girl, but an undercover officer with Montgomery County Police actually ran the profile.

He was arrested in June 2022 when he arrived at a meeting location the two had planned to meet at with the intention of engaging in sexual acts with the minor.

Huezo Grandados had arrived at a shopping center across from a Montgomery County public high school that he believed the minor attended.

The suspect was taken into custody on June 17, 2022.

Huezo Grandados will be sentenced on March 21 and faces up to ten years in prison.