...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts
up to 40 kt and seas 3 to 6 ft. For the Heavy Freezing Spray
Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or
greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Stonington, ME to Port Clyde, ME
out 25 NM, Penobscot Bay, Coastal Waters from Port Clyde, ME
to Cape Elizabeth, ME out 25 NM and Coastal Waters from Cape
Elizabeth, ME to Merrimack River, MA out 25 NM.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation. During freezing spray conditions the U.S.
Coast Guard advises that you ensure all lifesaving equipment
remains free of ice.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far
Eastern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine
to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if
precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.
&&