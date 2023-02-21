A Virginia man was reportedly seen on home security footage tossing poisoned chunks of meat to his neighbor's dogs over their loud barking.

Heather Dinsmore told Fox DC her three rescue dogs, Frankie, Igor and Chester, were the target.

"My dogs bark, they are dogs. But we don't leave them outside. We don't leave them unattended. Half the time we're not home because we're up in New Jersey," she said.

Dinsmore said she was away from her Alexandria home visiting family in New Jersey earlier this month when she checked her security camera and saw her next-door neighbor in her driveway.

"He had a plastic bag in his hand and started breaking something apart in the bag and then throwing stuff into the yard," she said. "We were all shocked."

None of the dogs ingested any of the meat. Officers with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria responded to the home on Feb. 6 around 5 p.m. The person seen allegedly trying to poison the dogs was identified and fled the scene, the agency said.

"There are legal and humane ways of handling situations like this. As a resident of the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, I am beyond shocked that one of my neighbors could engage in such a reckless form of animal cruelty," AWLA’s Executive Director, Stella Hanly, said in a statement.

The unidentified suspect who allegedly tossed the meat turned himself in to authorities on Monday in connection with misdemeanor charges, the news report said.

The neighbor also reportedly left a note of apology in their mailbox, saying he was "bothered by loud barking for a long time."

"I was wrong, mean and stupid to resort to tossing tainted meat into your yard," the note said.