A Virginia grand jury has indicted the father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby on charges of murder and tampering with a body.

Cory Bigsby, 43, previously told police that he last saw his son at a Norfolk apartment complex in February 2022 around 2 a.m., but former Hampton Police Department Chief Mark Talbot said during a press conference at the time that the information Bigsby provided was "not reliable."

Bigsby's attorney, Amina Matheny-Willard, maintains his innocence.

"We maintain Cory Bigsby’s innocence and we are deeply, deeply disturbed by the unconstitutional and coercive actions taken by the Commonwealth through its agents at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail," Matheny-Willard said in a statement to 13NEWSNOW.

She added that she "will be filing a federal lawsuit against the Hampton Roads Regional Jail at the conclusion of the criminal cases."

Bigsby was initially indicted in July 2022 on 30 counts of child abuse relating to Codi and his three siblings, as WAVY-TV first reported. He has been in jail since then.

The two new indictments filed on June 5 allege that Bigsby, an Army veteran, murdered his son and then attempted to conceal his body to prevent detection of a crime.

Codi's whereabouts remain unknown, though the 4-year-old is presumed dead. Norfolk locals held a vigil for the missing boy on Saturday after the new charges were made public.